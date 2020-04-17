World Health Organization says drinking alcohol won't kill coronavirus

The World Health Organization says drinking alcohol will not only not kill coronavirus, it could make you sicker.

Alcohol of certain strengths can kill the virus on surfaces, but it doesn't work that way in your body. Alcohol consumption actually weakens your immune system.

So you may be wondering how much alcohol is safe to drink. The WHO says none.

The organization is encouraging governments to enforce measures to limit alcohol consumption.

For more information visit the WHO website.