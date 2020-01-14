World Health Organization outlines "urgent health challenges" for 2020s

NEW YORK (KCRG) - A United Nations organization has released a set of priorities that it calls "urgent health challenges" as the world heads into the next decade.
The World Health Organization released a list of "urgent global challenges" for the 2020s on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 (AP GraphicsBank)
The World Health Organization published the list of 13 issues that it said it developed with the input of global health experts. They said the challenges require action to be taken by groups outside the world of health care.
The list, in no particular order, includes:
- Elevating health in the climate debate
- Delivering health in conflict and crisis
- Making health care safer
- Expanding access to medicines
- Stopping infectious diseases
- Preparing for epidemics
- Protecting people from dangerous products
- Investing in the people who defend our health
- Keeping adolescents safe
- Earning public trust
- Harnessing new technologies
- Protecting the medicines that protect us
- Keeping health care clean
For the full description of each item, according to the WHO, see their website.