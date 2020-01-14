World Health Organization outlines "urgent health challenges" for 2020s

A United Nations organization has released a set of priorities that it calls "urgent health challenges" as the world heads into the next decade.

The World Health Organization released a list of "urgent global challenges" for the 2020s on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 (AP GraphicsBank)

The World Health Organization published the list of 13 issues that it said it developed with the input of global health experts. They said the challenges require action to be taken by groups outside the world of health care.

The list, in no particular order, includes:

Elevating health in the climate debate

Delivering health in conflict and crisis

Making health care safer

Expanding access to medicines

Stopping infectious diseases

Preparing for epidemics

Protecting people from dangerous products

Investing in the people who defend our health

Keeping adolescents safe

Earning public trust

Harnessing new technologies

Protecting the medicines that protect us

Keeping health care clean

For the full description of each item, according to the WHO, see their website.