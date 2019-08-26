Workweek starts with dreary weather, but sunnier skies are coming

Monday afternoon is going to be a little dreary-looking, but there won't be much rain. Scattered drizzle or light showers will be around, ending early Monday night. When there isn't anything falling, there will be lots of cloudiness. Highs stay cool in the lower 70s.

Monday afternoon's showers or drizzle will not be widespread.

The sky will gradually clear after midnight, leading to a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday. It'll be windy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday looks nice again with some sunshine and a breezy afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. We'll end up around 80 on Thursday, then cool down again to finish off the week.

For Labor Day Weekend, temperatures should be comfortable with a chance of showers on Saturday.