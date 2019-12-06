Worker who took bathroom photos may have many victims

A settlement between the state of Iowa and three state workers whose genitals were secretly photographed by a male colleague may not end the matter.

Files found on the fired employee's work computer show he may have victimized dozens of other men. A state panel voted Monday to settle the 2017 lawsuit brought by the three men for $900,000.

The men say coworker Kenneth Kerr stalked them at work and supervisors failed to act when they complained.

A spokesman now says state lawyers are going through evidence to see if there are other identifiable victims. In a 250-page journal, Kerr made observations about a least a dozen other men.