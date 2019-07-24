Worker says cost and hassle of paying for parking is too much

Some workers in downtown Cedar Rapids say what they pay for parking costs way too much.

And the app that's used to pay for a spot, is only making it more expensive.

Before Maggie Zehr clocks in for work at a downtown coffee shop, she's already paying out, just to park her car.

She estimates she’s spent hundreds of dollars on parking.

Park Cedar Rapids, the company hired by Cedar Rapids to run the parking meters, deployed a new app in January called 'Passport.'

“It’s a little bit different than old provider, so there has been some questions, but we just continue to work through them,” said Jon Rouse, Park Cedar Rapids general manager. “It's been a successful program thus far, we've seen it grow about 20 percent annually and we're on track to do about 100,000 transactions this year.”

The app used prior to Passport does still work, but Rouse says it will eventually be phased out.

Zehr told TV9 she uses Passport to pay for spots and has had issues with it.

“Even on the ten-hour spots, I'll come out and I'll have paid for the full ten hours and I'll still have a ticket on my car,” she explained.

Rouse says people who use the app have to be diligent about which spot they're entering and know the details of where they're parking.

That includes being aware of time limits on certain meters.

If they do make a mistake on putting in the wrong spot number, Rouse says he encourages people to ask Park Cedar Rapids to appeal it.

“A lot of times they will dismiss those situations,” Rouse explained.

Visitors have a chance of getting a free pass altogether.

“I often joke that we are the nicest parking system in the country,” said Rouse. “We have a very robust courtesy noticing system, so if we look and you might be from out of county or out of state, if we look at our system and see that you haven't received a citation in the past, we might give you a courtesy notice.”

Zehr's employer is now working with her to cover the cost of parking.

A monthly pass near her work costs just $40 dollars, which she says doesn't seem like much compared to the hassle and expense she's been dealing with.

But she says it’s just part of her workday.

Jesse Thoeming, the Downtown Executive Director at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, told TV9 that downtown parking app complaints are “minuscule issue” on deterring people from visiting downtown.

According to a yearly survey, Thoeming said this year's results had the highest percentage of satisfied customers.