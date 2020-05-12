Work zone speed limits to be reduced at Interstate 80/380 interchange project

The site of a major construction project in Johnson County will now feature slower speed limits over a longer distance of roadway, according to highway officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will be expanding the 55 mph work zone speed limit reduction areas around the Interstate 80/Interstate 380 interchange project. Officials said they would have new signs installed this week in the affected areas.

View the updated speed zones in a map from the Iowa DOT here.

The interchange has been subject to various adjustments and lane closures as crews work on installing new flyover ramps to replace the existing, outdated cloverleaf-style exit ramps.