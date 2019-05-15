Wonderful spring day ahead

Plan on a very nice spring day with highs into the mid-70s. The wind will be light and the humidity will be comfortably low.

Late tonight into tomorrow, a complex of showers and storms will pass mainly to our north over Minnesota and Wisconsin, however, this will be close enough to warrant a chance of morning storms over northeast Iowa.

Once that complex passes by, a surge of warmth is likely along with dew points pushing 70. This will set up the entire area for some storms tomorrow night into Friday morning. It's possible that the activity could linger into Friday afternoon as well.

This pattern will be around for the weekend, too, with highs mainly in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Rain amounts may be heavy in parts of the Midwest this weekend which may cause eventual impacts on rivers sometime next week.