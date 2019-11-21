Women in Iowa protesting state's tampon tax

Women in Iowa are fighting the state's tampon tax online. They're logging onto the website taxfreeperiod.com to show their support against the tax.

Iowa is one of 33 states that has a tampon tax. It puts an additional tax on feminine hygiene products.

The Department of Revenue classifies them as tangible personal property, not necessities. This prevents them from tax exemption under state law.

One state representative says the tax is unfair.

"They don't pay sales tax on prescriptions and they shouldn't pay sales tax on feminine care products which are products women use on a daily basis," Rep. John Forbes (D-Polk County) to station KCCI.

According to the website, Iowa makes more than $2 million each year with the tampon tax.