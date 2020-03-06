Women help build a home in Hiawatha for Habitat for Humanity

6,000 women helped build homes across the country on Friday for Habitat for Humanity.

Building houses for Habitat for Humanity in Hiawatha. (KCRG)

That includes women who were building a home in Hiawatha for the Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity. They're doing what's called a "panel build," where they're putting together walls that workers later took to the actual construction site.

Habitat for Humanity's development director says "Women Build Week" is all about showing what women can do.

Patti Kunz with Habitat for Humanity said, "Women build week is all about empowering women to come back, come out and learn about construction and learn skills they maybe never done. And then help to serve a local family in their community."

The house in this panel build will go to a project in Fairfax.