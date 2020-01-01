Woman's goal: Revitalize Iowa's 'American Gothic' town

Tiny Eldon in southeast Iowa has been losing population, jobs and business for nearly five decades, but one woman is trying to turn things around with a focus on tourism centered around the community's famous landmark, the house that served as the backdrop for Grant Wood's famous "American Gothic" painting.

Donna Jeffrey has lived in Eldon her entire life. The Des Moines Register reports that she is leading a downtown Eldon redevelopment nonprofit that seeks to reinvigorate the town by giving visitors a reason to spend more time and money there.