Woman's body found west of Wayland

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says deputies have found the body of a woman in a farm field west of Wayland. Someone reported about noon on Friday that they had found a body along Highway 78.

An autopsy is scheduled. And authorities are working to notify all of the woman's family members. The sheriff's office says there is no risk to the public.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa State Patrol, Wayland Police Department, Wayland Fire and Rescue and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office are all working on this case.