Woman wins worldwide competition, donates all winnings to local nonprofit

An eastern Iowa woman won a worldwide competition- only to donate all of her winnings to a Johnson County nonprofit.

The competition is called "The Skin Games," and the first-place prize was $20,000.

Tracy Lacina donated that money to The Bird House, a Johnson County hospice home where she also serves as a caregiver.

Lacina presented a check to The Bird House after returning from the worldwide competition, hosted in Las Vegas. Lacina competed against people from around the world in the "Compassionate" category, showing the work she does with The Bird House in providing skin care for those in need.

Lacina and other staff members clearly understand how that donation will make a big difference for the hospice, allowing its care to be more affordable.

"There's a void that the house doesn't quite make off of the payments from each guest," Lacina said. "So this $20,000 is going to make a huge difference. And keeping the house going and offering these services to so many more in our local community that need this."

"It makes me feel an overwhelming kind of gratitude that the community and Tracy have reached out to us to see the need for end of life care," Carol Tippe, a co-founder of the hospice home, said.

The Bird House says especially as they get busier, this money will make an immediate impact.