Woman urinates in Waterloo hotel hallway after filling out job application

Authorities in Waterloo said they're looking for a woman who walked into a hotel, applied for a job, then urinated on the floor.

It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Express on La Porte Road, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police said the woman filled out an application then pulled her pants down and urinated in a public hallway.

She turned the application in and left.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police are still investigating.