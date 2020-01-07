Woman raised in Cedar County now lives near Australian bush fires

A woman who grew up in eastern Iowa is witnessing the Australian bush fires firsthand.

A man uses a water hose to battle a fire near Moruya, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Maci Hamdorf grew up in Cedar County and moved to Australia about five years ago. She and her boyfriend, Josh Horan, are back in Iowa for a few weeks. The two live near Melbourne.

They could already feel the impacts of the bush fires, including poor air quality, before they came to the States.

"Especially when we were in Sydney, when I woke up and went outside in the morning, just instantly you feel kind of sick,” Hamdorf said. “It's like being next to a campfire but you can't get away from."

While the couple's home should be fine, they have family members that are among the thousands of people being evacuated. Horan is from Australia originally.

"My brother, he lives a little bit further out as well. From his back deck and he could see the fires burning as well,” Horan said. “He got an alert and they send out geo-tag on their cell phones and when to evacuate as well."

Summer is just starting in Australia, so the couple is concerned about how much worse the fires could get. Flames have killed 25 people and burned 15 million acres. In New South Wales, more than 130 fires are still burning, including nearly 70 that are not contained.

"This is uncommon and there is a reason this happening, too,” Horan said.

The couple wants everyone, including those living in the U.S., to pay attention to a changing climate. Australia had its driest spring on record and parts of the country are still in a three-year drought. So bush fires can easily pop up.

"One of the big areas that's been really impacted in our area is Mallacoota. And that's a really sleepy coastal town,” Horan said. “Just to see that strip there that I know there, completely up in flames, that town doesn't exist anymore."

It’ll take years for the communities to rebuild, if ever.

“It’s really sad. These are rural communities, that aren't unlike those in Iowa, and some of these towns have completely disappeared,” Hamdorf said. “So rebuilding will take a great deal of effort and funding.”

The couple plans to fly back to Australia on Sunday.