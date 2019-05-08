Woman pleads guilty to 2017 Highway 151 crash that killed two people

A woman involved in a 2017 crash on Highway 151 that killed two people has reached a plea deal.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2016, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said Statsny was headed north on Highway 151, near Wright Brother's Boulevard, when she tried to pass two vehicles, including a bus, reaching a speed of at least 80 miles per hour.

The sheriff's office said she crashed head-on into Darla Moander's car. killing her. Statsny's passenger, Kaelonnie Moore, also died in the crash.

Court papers show authorities found THC in Stastny's blood, which is the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

Several days after the crash, a deputy performed a vehicle assessment as part of his investigation. While performing the assessment, the deputy located Stastny's purse. The deputy said he opened the purse thinking Stastny's identification would be inside. Inside the purse, he found a smoking pipe and marijuana.

Stastny was initially charged with four counts of vehicular homicide. Two alleged she was driving while intoxicated and two for driving recklessly. at the time of the crash.

The two intoxication counts were dropped when the court ruled the blood test and seizure of the marijuana were done without warrants.

"The Court cannot find that implied consent provides an exception to the warrant requirement for Defendant’s blood draw under these circumstances," an evidence suppression order said.

The order goes on to say, "Though the Defendant’s purse was found in “plain view”, the contraband inside of it was only revealed when Deputy Munier opened the purse and removed items therefrom."

The other two counts against Stastny were changed to involuntary manslaughter.

Stastny is set to be sentenced on August 20, 2019.

