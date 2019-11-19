Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Poweshiek County

A multi-vehicle accident in Poweshiek County on Tuesday morning killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders received a report of a crash in the 4700 block of Iowa Highway 21 in Poweshiek County. Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles in a ditch and one on a shoulder after an accident.

Deputies believe that a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Highway 21 and crossed the center line. A southbound-traveling semi-tractortrailer attempted to avoid the Focus, swerving to the right. The Focus still struck the front end of the semi, coming to a stop on the shoulder on the east side of the highway.

The semi spun sideways across both travel lanes and hit a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling northbound, driven by Teresa Vanzee, 55, of Oskaloosa. Both the semi and the Rogue ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

Vanzee was killed in the accident. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny for further investigation.

The drivers of both the Focus and the semi were injured in the accident. They were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office and Poweshiek First Responders assisted the state patrol with the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.