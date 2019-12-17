Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Winneshiek County

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Winneshiek County on Monday evening, according to officials.

At around 5:58 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office deputies and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 175th Street and 227th Avenue near Calmar.

Deputies believe that a 1997 Ford Explorer, driven by Cristina Hernandez Jimenez, 32, of Calmar, lost control and rolled in ditch on the east side of 175th Street.

Jimenez was killed as a result of the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol, Calmar Fire Department, and Winneshiek County Ambulance Service were also involved in the emergency response.