Woman killed in Sunday morning Waterloo shooting was UNI graduate, former softball player

The victim in Sunday morning's shooting in Waterloo was a former University of Northern Iowa graduate and student-athlete, the school announced today.

Micalla Rettinger (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)

Micalla Rettinger, 25, who also went by the nickname KK, was struck by a bullet in the neck while driving on U.S. Highway 218 near the Greenhill Road exit in Waterloo at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She later died from her injuries. Adam Kimball, 32, was a passenger in the car and is being treated for injuries at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Rettinger graduated in 2016 with a degree in biology from Northern Iowa. She also played outfield for the school's softball team, starting in dozens of games and recording high batting averages.

"Sunday morning, we lost a member of the Panther family. We are devastated to learn of the senseless death of Micalla Rettinger," Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris said, in a statement. "This news is heartbreaking to our softball team, UNI Athletics and the entire campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Micalla's family and friends."

Rettinger, originally of Kansas City, Kansas, earned second-team all-conference honors for the Missouri Valley Conference during her junior and senior seasons. She also led the team in hits during her junior year, recording an on-base percentage of .356.

"I am devastated. KK was a pretty special kid to us," head softball coach Ryan Jacobs said, in a statement. "I can still see the smile on her face and I remember the way she always thought of other people first in a genuine way. When we had youth camps, she was the one that all of the kids on campus would be drawn to. This is a huge loss to our team and everyone that knew her."

The team will honor Rettinger with a moment of silence before their home finale against the University of Iowa, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 in the UNI-Dome.