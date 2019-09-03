Woman kidnapped from Pennsylvania truck stop found in Iowa; suspect arrested

A New York woman who authorities said had been kidnapped from a Pennsylvania truck stop and held against her will inside a semi-truck cab since July is free after Iowa deputies found her.

Her alleged kidnapper is in an Iowa jail cell.

On Saturday, deputies were called to Casey's in Stuart, Iowa, for a kidnapping victim, according to station WOI. That's where they found Amber Garrison, 26, of Smyrna, New York.

KJAN radio reports Garrison told investigators she met James Smith, Jr. at a Pennsylvania truck stop via a dating website around July 20. Once Garrison got inside Smith’s semi cab, she said she was not allowed to leave or use her cellphone until Smith realized she was listed as missing through the State of New York.

Smith allegedly held and assaulted her in the cab, traveling through several states.

According to WOI, Garrison said she called 911 several times before in Adair County. Officials said the caller did not speak and the dispatched officer could not find her location.

Smith, 32, of Mexico, New York, was arrested and is being held on more than a $1 million bond in the Adair County Jail, according to court records. Smith said their relationship was consensual, according to KJAN.

Garrison went to Adair County Hospital to be treated for several injuries, according to WOI.

