Woman injured in hit-and-run near Drake University has died

Police say a 71-year-old woman who was gravely injured in a hit-and-run as she crossed a Des Moines street has died.

The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that Stephanie Markert died a week after being hit near the Drake University campus.

First responders found Markert in the street with critical injuries on Jan. 30. Police say she was the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake.

Police are still searching for a man they want to question in the crash and have issued a material witness warrant for 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales of Des Moines.