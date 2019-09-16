Woman injured by tire tread that went through windshield in Central City

A loose tire tread caused an injury to a driver in another vehicle when it went through a windshield, according to officials.

At around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, September 16, deputies with the Linn County Sheriff's office and other first responders received a report of an accident along Iowa Highway 13. It took place north of Barber Street in Central City.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle off the road. Officials believe that the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Manchester, was driving southbound on Highway 13 when a dump truck lost a piece of tread from a tire while traveling northbound. The tread entered the windshield of the vehicle and struck the driver.

The driver of the dump truck returned to the scene of the accident.

The woman was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the car and the driver of the dump truck were not injured.

All persons involved were wearing seat belts.

Linn County Rescue, Central City Fire, and Center Point Ambulance Service were involved with the emergency response.