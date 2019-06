Police confirm to KCRG-TV9 that a Waterloo woman was taken to the hospital following a stabbing early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Burbank Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities said they're trying to figure out if a nearby car fire on Kimball Avenue is connected to the stabbing.

No further details were released.

An investigation is underway.