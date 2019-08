A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Dubuque County. The Sheriff's Office said it happened on Placid Road near Epworth around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office states an 80-year-old driver was driving north on Placid Rd. when he hit an 82-year-old woman crossing the road.

The woman died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office expects to release more information on Wednesday.