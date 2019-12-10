Woman facing OWI charge after leading authorities on chase through Cedar Rapids

A 21-year-old Cedar Rapids woman is facing multiple charges, including OWI after she led police on a pursuit.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers tried to pull over Autumn Meiborg after she ran a red light at 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SE.

Police said Meiborg sped away heading westbound over the 1st Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids. She then ran a red light at 1st Street and F Avenue NW and went around two vehicles, crossing the double solid yellow line on westbound F Avenue NW.

According to authorities, Meiborg reached 100 miles per hour in the 2700 block of F Avenue NW. She nearly lost control as she turned from F Avenue to Edgewood Road.

In the 2700 block of Edgewood Road NW, police said Meiborg rear-ended another vehicle traveling north.

Police said Meiborg got out of the vehicle after several orders. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and several traffic charges.

No one was hurt, police said.