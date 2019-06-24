Woman dies after crashing into Cedar Rapids home

Cedar Rapids police said a woman who crashed into a home last Wednesday has died.

Police said they identified the victim as 41-year-old Wendy Muller.

Just before 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they saw Muller driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an expired registration. They tried to pull her over when she ran a stop sign at 10th Street and 8th Avenue SW.

Officers lost sight of Muller when she went over the tracks at 8th Avenue SW. A cyclist pointed in the direction in which Muller went.

Police said she crashed into a house at 1021 1st Avenue SW after hitting a parked car and a light pole.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.