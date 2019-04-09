Woman charged with OWI, child endangerment after crash in Fayette County

An Oelwein woman was charged with operating while intoxicated and child endangerment following a crash over the week weekend.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 3000 block of Rose Road, just outside of Oelwein.

When crews got to the scene, they found Amy Dahl, 43, was heading west on 35th Street when she went into a ditch on Rose Road.

Deputies said they found she was driving intoxicated with an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.

According to court documents, a witness in the car said Dahl was drinking Fireball out of a bottle while driving.

No one was hurt.

Dahl was taken into custody and bond was set at $5,000.