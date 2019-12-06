Woman charged in relation to a death of dependent adult

Back in May, The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was notified about the suspicious death of a dependent adult.

Sylvia Schwerin, 77, of Sumner, was transported from her house to a hospital on May 29, 2019. She later died the next day. There were untreated burns on her body.

An investigation showed that 20% of Schwerin's body was burned.

An autopsy was completed and the manner of death was ruled undetermined. The burns were a contributing factor though to her death, which the medical examiner believed had occurred from an accident.

On Thursday, Debra Kleppe, 56, of Tripoli was charged with non-support of a dependent adult.