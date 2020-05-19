Woman charged in Pella homicide investigation, victim identified

Law enforcement officials have charged a woman with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of another woman in Pella on Monday night.

Michelle Boat, 55, of Pella, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She was originally taken into custody on Monday night on a violation of a no-contact order.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Marion County District Court, the Pella Police Department received a report of a domestic dispute at around 8:21 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at 101 Glenwood #4. The report said that a fight was taking place between two people in an alleyway.

Officers arrived and discovered a woman, now identified as Tracy Mondabough, of Ottumwa, in the seat of a vehicle with a seatbelt still on. She was pronounced dead. Officers said they noted an apparent stab wound in her chest and lacerations on her hands.

In the criminal complaint, police said that Boat was still legally married to Mondabough's boyfriend, though they had been separated. A witness allegedly heard a person standing outside of the vehicle where Mondabough was found during the altercation yelling "He don't belong to you."

A witness said they saw a gray four-door Cadillac leave the scene of the incident, which officers located at Boat's home with what they said was blood on the outside of the vehicle. Police also said that Boat was apparently taking a shower when they arrived at her home, and located a single outfit being washed in her washing machine. They also said they located a pair of rubber gloves in the upper tank of a toilet in Boat's home with blood on them.

Analysis of surveillance footage at the Vermeer manufacturing plant in Pella showed Boat following Mondabough into the parking lot, and out of it at around 8:10 p.m. on Monday. Mondabaugh had previously called police in Ottumwa on March 20, alleging that Boat had followed her to the city from Pella and expressed fear for her safety.

An autopsy of Mondabough's body is still pending at the state medical examiner's office in Ankeny.

Boat is being held at the Marion County Jail on $2 million bond.