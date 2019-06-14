Woman celebrates 60 years at one company, says she's not ready to retire

A local woman is celebrating something you don't see every day.

Kathy Etscheidt, 77, has worked at Van Meter in Cedar Rapids for 60 years. Thursday her friends and coworkers all gathered around to celebrate with a little cake and some kind words. She started out when she was 17 years old, and she's stayed in the finance department that whole time.

Since 1959 Etscheidt's watched the company expand and adapt to technology. When it comes to why she never left, she says it's pretty simple.

"[It's because of] the people that I work with. And I have relationships with people that I've dealt with for years and years. It's just a great place to come every day. People are nice here. It's just the culture, and there's so many young people here. It's just, you know, you have a chance to feel old because of all the young people that are around you," Etscheidt said.

Etscheidt says she doesn't plan on retiring from her job until it isn't fun anymore.

Van Meter is Iowa's largest distributor, selling more than 800 brands of electrical and automation products.