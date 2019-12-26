Woman arrested for refusing to leave Coralville shooting scene

Police arrested a woman who refused to leave the crime scene at a shooting in Coralville that killed one person and wounded two others.

According to a criminal complaint. officers asked Angel Horton, 30 of Iowa City, to leave the restricted crime scene area as police investigated the shooting on Boston Way on Christmas. When officers attempted to escort her, she pulled away and tried to go further into the crime scene.

Police arrested Horton for interference with a corrections official, a serious misdemeanor.

Horton is not charged in connection with the shooting. Police have not said if anyone is in custody for the shooting. Police have not released the identities of the victims.