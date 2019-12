The Cedar Rapids Police Department said a woman is under arrest after a crash late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call around 11:15 about a car crashing into a house near 1st Avenue and 11th Street Northwest.

When the arrived, police found a two vehicle crash. One SUV ended up in a yard.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jessica Hauptmann is charged with an OWI. Police said other charges from the crash may follow.