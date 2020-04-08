Woman arrested after Vinton police say she cut man multiple times with steak knife

Vinton Police arrested a woman after they say she cut her husband multiple times with a steak knife during a fight.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing at a home at 614 East 10th Street at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night. They found a man cut multiple times with injuries they consider to be minor. He refused treatment from first responders.

Police say 34-year-old Shannon Homewood had run away from the home before officers arrived. They found her at a friend's home about 15 minutes later and eventually arrested her.

Homewood faces charges of willful injury and domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.