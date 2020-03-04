Woman arrested after morning fatal stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Law enforcement officials have arrested a suspect in this morning's fatal stabbing on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Jacqueline Marie Holmes, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She also has a warrant for fifth-degree theft in Jones County.

At around 4:24 a.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of a person suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso, located in the 700 block of 8th Avenue SW. The victim, a 35-year-old male, was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Holmes allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. She was in a relationship with the victim, according to police.

Holmes is being held at the Linn County Jail.