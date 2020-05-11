Woman arrested after car accident, driving while intoxicated with children in the backseat

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested on May 10 after she was involved in a vehicle accident while driving while intoxicated.

Officers say Holley Romero, 30, was driving a Grand Marquis that struck a DOT sign and ended up getting stuck in the mud off the roadway.

It happened at I-380 northbound and Wright Brothers Boulevard SW at just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers say Romero appeared to be intoxicated. They arrested her after conducting a field sobriety test.

Officers then found a 3-year-old female and 1-year-old male in the backseat of the vehicle.

Romero was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence, two counts of Child Endangerment and Failure to Maintain Control.