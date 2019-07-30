Woman accused of shooting Iowa City police officer; suspect and officer both released from hospital

Charges have been filed against the woman accused of shooting an Iowa City police officer with a BB gun Monday, leading the officer to return fire injuring the suspect.

Iowa City police along Riverside Drive at Ruppert Road in Iowa City on Monday, July 29, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Cierra Lewis, 25, of Iowa City, is charged with assault with a weapon on a peace officer and willful Injury causing serious injury. Both are felony charges.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive at Ruppert Road, just south of Highway 6, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at a Starbucks and located the suspect a block away. Investigators said that officers told Lewis to stop, she refused to comply and produced a handgun and fired several shots at an officer. The gun was later determined to be a BB gun.

The officer returned fired, injuring Lewis. Both were taken to an area hospital and were released Tuesday.

Lewis is currently in the Johnson County Jail.