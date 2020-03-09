Woman accused of helping husband flee after alleged grain bin push arrested at US border

The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife's alleged lover off the top of a grain bin in Hamburg, Iowa, has been arrested trying to return from Mexico.

Anahi Andrade, left, 27, and Pedro Andrade, 37, right (Courtesy: Fremont County Jail)

Authorities say Anahi Andrade was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. She's accused of helping her husband, Pedro Andrade, flee.

A court document says Pedro Andrade's co-worker survived his 60-foot fall. He told an investigator that Pedro Andrade had found out that Anahi Andrade and the co-worker were having an affair.

The court records don't list an attorney for Anahi Andrade. Pedro Andrade's attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday.