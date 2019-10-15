Woman accused of attacking ex in Dubuque arrested in Illinois

A woman wanted on attempted murder charges after attacking her ex-boyfriend in Dubuque three times in one day has been arrested in Illinois.

Tanetra Giles, 28, was arrested early in the morning on Oct. 3 in DuPage County, Illinois. She signed a form acknowledging she is the person authorities were looking for and waived extradition.

On Sept. 15, Dubuque police said Giles allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with a knife and glass bottle in two different incidents. Later on the same day, police said Giles broke down her ex-boyfriend's door and began attacking his current girlfriend.

Giles' bond was revoked.

She's set to appear in court on Oct. 17.

She is being represented by a public defender on the charge of being a fugitive from justice.