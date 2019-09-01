Woman, 38, impersonates her 21-year-old daughter to avoid arrest, police say

When police in Utah pulled over Heather Garcia on Saturday, all they knew was the silver BMW she was driving didn’t have a license plate.

Garcia was already in plenty of legal trouble. They just didn’t know how much until they tried to get her name.

Police told KUTV that Garcia wasn’t being honest when she told them her name was Mercedes. She claimed to have been was born in 1998, which might have been investigators’ first clue she wasn’t being truthful.

Garcia is actually 38, and after checking records, investigators learned Mercedes is actually the name of Garcia’s 21-year-old daughter.

Once they confirmed Garcia’s identity, authorities found out she had outstanding warrants. They also discovered a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia while searching her car.

Garcia faces charges for drug possession, driving with a revoked license and offering false personal information to a police officer.

<>Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.<>