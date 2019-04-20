Woman, 3 children hurt after ATV hits Linn County barn

Emergency crews took a woman and three young children to the hospital after the ATV she was driving hit a barn in Linn County.

Authorities said it happened around 4:00 p.m., Saturday, at 3478 Saint Peters Road.

"Deborah Graham, 63, of Marion, Iowa, was driving an all-terrain vehicle with three small children on the back around her property when she lost control driving into the side of a barn," said a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Center Point ambulance took Graham and the three children to Mercy Hospital. Injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, according to the release.

"It is still unclear what caused Deborah to lose control of the vehicle," said the release. "This incident is under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office."