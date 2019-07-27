Witnesses say rollover caused by SUV pulling in front of car

Two people were injured in a rollover after a SUV cut them off, witnesses to the crash say.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 10:40 Saturday morning near the Raymond Road exit on I-380.

Elizabeth Cushman, 66, of Dubuque was driving north on 380 when, according to witnesses, a white SUV that was merging at the mixmaster cut in front of her car.

The BMW swerved into the median, and rolled several times before landing upside down.

The SUV did not stop.

A passenger in that car, Dave Cushman, 66, of Dubuque, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Elizabeth Cushman received minor injuries.

