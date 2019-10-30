Witness shares account after Kum & Go shooting

Mark Bolton was in his apartment, overlooking the Kum & Go at the intersection of 32nd Street and 1st Avenue NE, Wednesday morning.

A black Chevrolet at the scene of a morning shooting at the Kum & Go on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. It was later removed from the scene as evidence by investigators. Photo: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Matt Wilde/KCRG)

"I was in my house playing my guitar," Bolton said.

That's when he heard the gunshots ring out, just before 8 a.m.

"I heard two rounds, probably four or five rounds a piece," Bolton said.

Bolton has lived in his apartment for years, but never expected to witness what he did.

"I went and looked outside the window to see what was going on," Bolton said. "I saw a car kind of speed off. I went over and saw the big pool of blood in the parking lot. It's kind of scary."

He said he saw police arrive on the scene shortly after. They immediately taped off the entire station.

KCRG-TV9 crews saw at least 12 evidence markers placed at the scene. A car marked as evidence was towed shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police said a man in his 20's, that suffered a serious injury from gunfire, was taken to a local hospital.

"It was pretty apparent to me that it must have been targeted, so I mean I'm not too worried, but still it's not a good thing to happen," Bolton added.

Several other residents said off-camera that the gas station is very busy, but it's still unexpected to hear of something like this. One resident also said he moved to the area because it was quiet, adding that this can't be good for local businesses.

The victim remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said based on the preliminary investigation, a silver, possibly four-door vehicle was seen leaving the scene westbound on 1st Avenue.

Anybody with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt-out at any time.