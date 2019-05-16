With warm weather arriving, air conditioning technicians preparing for wave of customers

With the warm weather arriving, many people are turning on their air conditioners to keep cool.

Staff at Brandt Heating and Air Conditioning say it is keeping their schedules busy for next month already. They said before turning on your air conditioner, check and make sure your air filters are clean. You can even clean the filter with a hose.

They say now is the time to check your system because if anything goes wrong, it may be hard to find an available technician.

"Service-wise we've been picking up quite a bit," said Josh Tucker, an estimator with Brandy Heating and Air Conditioning. "As far as routine maintenance, where we're coming out and we're cleaning the condenser coils, changing filters, we're pretty much booked through the middle of June right now already. And it's not even hot yet. So it's going to start getting really bad."

Tucker said if we keep getting very warm days like today, technicians will only get busier.