With record cold November temperatures likely, calls for heat technicians have boomed

As the mercury is expected to drop to levels rarely seen this time of year, if ever, many will have their furnaces and heat in their homes hard at work.

Calls for service on furnaces and other heating systems have increased as the temperature decreases (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters with KCRG-TV9's First Alert Weather Team said temperatures overnight Monday into Tuesday morning have a strong chance to break records that have stood for nearly 100 years in some locations. With those cold temperatures, heating companies have already said they have seen a significant increase in calls over the last couple weeks.

While some might still be sour about the early snow, it has been the early cold that is keeping many technicians much busier than in years past.

"The snow doesn't really change anything, it's all about temperature," Josh Tucker, an estimator with Brandt Heating and Air Conditioning, said. "So we've actually been running some no-heat calls for two to three weeks."

Tucker said his company's usual expectations for heating calls for help has gone out the window this year.

"Usually it starts to trickle in and you get one or two a day," Tucker said. "Now we're up to like 25 to 30 a day."

Tucker said often times the best thing to do before the cold sets in is to schedule a routine inspection. Even those appointments are starting to add up; he said they can still schedule those inspections, but it will be a while before they can come to the door, unless it's an emergency.

"Right now we have enough set up, we're in the last week in December before we can get there for a routine service," Tucker said. "We'd still love to come look at it for you, make sure everything's okay, it's just that's how far out we are."

Tucker said the best advice he can provide now is for homeowners to take a look at a couple of things on their own. First, checking air filters in furnaces for cleanliness can help efficiency. Then, most furnaces have a PVC pipe for exhaust and intake outside of the home, and ensuring those are clear is important as well.

Tucker also said it is important not to lower the temperature too much in your house, even when you leave for work, because that can force your furnace to work a lot harder than it should when you get home.

"When it gets really, bitterly cold out, the programmable thermostats are great, but if you're dropping them back ten degrees, that's a long recovery when it's -30-degrees out," Tucker said. "So when it gets that cold, maybe only drop it five degrees or don't drop it at all."

So while the snow might have us thinking about heat, it has been on some people's mind for a while, even before the potential for record-breaking cold decided to roll through eastern Iowa.

"As soon as you're cold in your house, you want to turn your heat on, and that's when things happen," Tucker said.