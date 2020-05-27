With primaries only days away, candidates for Johnson County Sheriff explain campaigning during a pandemic

With Iowa's primaries coming up on Tuesday, the campaigns have not had the usual gatherings, rallies, and fundraisers, leading them to veer from traditional strategies to a heavier digital approach.

You do not have to travel far in Johnson County to find a campaign sign for one of two Democrats running for county Sheriff. Whether it is Al Fear or Brad Kunkel, they would tell you the same thing: for the first time campaigners, things in recent months have not gone the way they expected them to go when they first announced they were running.

"This is my first campaign I've ever run and it's been definitely a crazy experience, to say the least," Fear said.

"There is no playbook for campaigning during a pandemic," Kunkel said. "So it certainly took a different route than anybody could have anticipated."

The traditional door-knocking to earn signs on the front yard was taken away from the two candidates, leaving both campaigns to look beyond those typical retail campaign strategies.

"We need to adapt and overcome," Fear said. "We need to find ways to still get our message out there to the people without actually interacting with them face-to-face."

"Having to rely on the internet more than ever, as opposed to purely for social media and emails and that kind of thing," Kunkel said.

Meaning their websites, their social media pages, and their videos for advertising have been the biggest way they are convincing voters since the pandemic, something that both candidates say is definitely taking a step out of their comfort zone.

"That's really hard to do when you can't be in the same room with a group of people," Kunkel said, explaining the importance of meeting a candidate as a voter.

"I'm kind of an old school guy, so I like the face-to-face interaction," Fear said. "And so when that was taken away, we had to find different avenues to get our message out."

Despite those limitations, with the end of the campaign trail in sight, it has left both candidates feeling optimistic only days from hearing the results.

"I feel very, very confident in our campaign, and I know that I don't have any regrets," Fear said. "No matter what happens on Tuesday, win or lose, it's been a great ride for me."

"We've put forth the effort for months," Kunkel said. "And I'm confident in the outcome."

The primary election takes place on Tuesday, June 2.