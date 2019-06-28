With potential for busiest 4th of July travel ever, Iowa State Patrol encourage safe driving habits

Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to start paying closer attention to the roadways with the Fourth of July coming up next week. With the holiday falling on a Thursday this year, troopers say many people will start their holiday plans this weekend.

According to AAA, this year will be the busiest Fourth of July weekend ever recorded. State troopers say with the increased traffic, there is the potential for an increased number of distracted or impaired drivers, too.

"You are going to have a lot more traffic. As with any holiday, understand this: people are going to be out and in some case, unfortunately, are going to be impaired," said Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol. "If it's a hot weekend, a hot holiday, people are going to be drinking. People are going to be having a good time with family members. So a good time to me is not going to jail- a good time to me is not killing or hurting other drivers on the roadway."

Trooper Conrad said while he understands people want to have fun on such a popular holiday, he asks people to pay close attention to the increased risk on the roads.

"Don't drive impaired," Trooper Conrad said. "I'm going to ask you to put the phone down. I'm going to ask you not to drive distracted, and I'm also going to ask you to drive the speed limit. And here's why: if there's a speed, the faster you go, the more likely you are to die in that crash. So we just need to keep all those things in check. Go to your friends, have a great weekend. Have fun. That's what the Fourth of July is supposed to be.

Trooper Conrad said it is also important to communicate with your family members when traveling so they know where you are, especially when making those long trips.