With neighbors still under COVID restrictions, Buchanan County leaders unsure of what reopening will bring

Even on a Monday afternoon, Joe’s Pizza was still rolling out orders.

Businesses line the south side of First Street E in Independence. Officials were surprised to learn on Monday that Buchanan County would be one of the 77 allowed to reopen some business, with some restrictions, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo date: Monday, April 27, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Owner Joe Steinbron said business hasn’t slowed down for his Independence pizza place over the last month, and he’s even hired more part-time employees who were laid off by other businesses that had to close.

“Although it didn’t cause me any financial strain, it has caused a lot of people some serious financial strain,” Steinbron said.

He said he’s glad to see Buchanan County opening back up, after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that it is one of 77 counties around the state that will allow restaurants, gyms, malls, retail stores, libraries, and race tracks to reopen with certain restrictions, beginning May 1.

Other businesses, including bars, salons, barbershops, and casinos, will remain closed throughout Iowa until at least mid-May.

After more than a month with no dine-in customers, Joe’s Pizza will be serving them Friday, and other businesses in downtown Independence said they’d be doing the same, while some are planning to stick with only carry-out service for now.

Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County’s emergency management coordinator, said the governor’s announcement took him by surprise. He wasn’t expecting to be allowed to reopen so soon.

“It gives pause when you know you haven’t hit the top of that curve yet, and we just haven’t hit that yet, so that is a little concerning,” Wulfekuhle said.

Wulfekuhle said a lot of people who live in Buchanan County work in other counties, and vice versa, so there’s a lot of movement across county lines.

Five the counties surrounding Buchanan are among the 22 in which closure restrictions will remain in place until May 15, at which point Reynolds said the state will reevaluate them. Among Buchanan’s neighboring counties are Linn and Black Hawk, which currently have two of the highest numbers of cases in Iowa.

“I always hazard on the side of safety,” Wulfekuhle said. “I would rather stay closed longer, being as people have gotten used to it, and I think that is a safer, more better option at this point. However, with that being said, we know we can’t stay hibernated forever.”

Joe’s Pizza is ready to come out of hibernation. Steinbron said their next task is figuring out how to work within the new restrictions, including requirements on how much space needs to be between tables and how many diners can be served at a time.

“I think we’re 46 [-person] capacity, so when there’s 23 in here, we’ll say, ‘Nobody else can eat in,’’” Steinbron said.

While Buchanan County’s case number is still low — Wulfekuhle said they’d confirmed 15 cases, as of Monday — he hopes opening up doesn’t cause it to jump up.

“Our officials have responded. Our businesses have responded, so if we keep that level, we did the right thing,” Wulfekuhle said.