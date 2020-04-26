With market starts delayed, farmers search for new methods to get products to customers

The scene at Bountiful Harvest Farm in Solon on Sunday wasn’t quite the farmers market — it was more like the farmer's curbside service.

Angie Scharnhurst, left, and Marla Looper look for a customer's order at Bountiful Harvest Farm in Solon on April 26, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

As customers drove down the long driveway, farmers Angie Scharnhurst and Marla Looper grabbed prepackaged orders full of produce, plants, jam, and jellies, and then loaded them into the car, all without drivers needing to get out.

“With the markets being closed, we’ve had to shift a lot,” Scharnhurst said.

She estimates about two-thirds of their business comes from local farmer's markets. In past years, they had sold at the Cedar Rapids market, which is postponed until June 6, and the Iowa City market, which won’t start until July 4, though Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that farmers markets could reopen this week.

In the meantime, figuring out what to do with the produce that would normally be sold at the markets has made an already busy spring even busier for Scharnhurst and Looper.

“Usually, you spend your winters planning everything out, and then you just execute in the spring,” Scharnhurst said. “In the middle of planting and building and doing things like that, you’re also trying to kind of reinvent what we’re doing.”

Bountiful Harvest launched an online store Saturday and had about two dozen orders ready for pickup by Sunday afternoon. Customers paid online, so no money was exchanged when they received their orders, and Looper and Scharnhurst both wore masks and gloves as they loaded cars up.

They were also both excited to see some of their regular customers, even if it was outside the regular venues.

“We do believe in having such a strong community connection, so not seeing people, not being able to hug people, like the little kids that we see,” Scharnhurst said. “There are usually families coming to pick up, so it’s just been tough not to be able to see and know that we won’t be able to see some people for a while.”

Without the ability to have everyone together in one space like they would at a farmers market, farms are also working together to bring people their products. If Bountiful Harvest doesn’t have something a customer is looking for, they might refer them to another local farm, like Morning Glory Farm in Mount Vernon.

“There’s so many of us in the same boat. We’re all trying to figure out how we can make this work,” Morning Glory Owner Donna Warhover said.

While farmers markets may not account for as much of Morning Glory’s business as for other farms — Warhover estimates they’re responsible for 20% of their business — she said they’re still important.

“It helps us to get our name out there. It helps us to interact with the community,” Warhover said.

They too have transitioned to online sales and curbside pickup to sell produce that was supposed to go not just to markets, but to schools and restaurants that are now closed. After all, Morning Glory's vegetables won't stay fresh forever.

“It’s ready when it’s ready, and so we need to have a plan to move that product, and we really can’t wait for things to get figured out,” Warhover said.

Like Bountiful Harvest, Morning Glory is also distributing products through a contactless, curbside pickup, with Warhover practicing social distancing and other precautions with her customers as well.

She too said thinking up new ways to deliver to customers made for a stressful springtime.

“Kind of reimagining our whole business plan and doing new ways of marketing, when we thought we were already done with that part of our business, and we were just concentrating on the growing,” she said.

Both Morning Glory and Bountiful Harvest also use the CSA, which stands for community-supported agriculture, model. Under it, customers pay the seed money for farmers to plant each season. Then once it’s time to harvest, the farmers give a share of what they grow to those customers who invested. Both farms have expanded their CSA membership numbers to make up for other losses, including the delayed farmer's markets.

“Our focus is to grow good food for people in our community, and that’s still our focus,” Scharnhurst said. “We just have to figure out how to distribute it.”