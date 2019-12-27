With just days to go, C.R. Salvation Army trying to reach goal

$142,800.

That's how much money the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids says they need to raise by the end of the year to reach their Red Kettle goal.

On Friday the Salvation Army says they've reached 80% of the goal, making $571,000 this holiday season.

They say the money raised during their annual event is nearly half (45%) of their annual operating budget. They use the money for various programs including community meals, rent and utility assistance, senior and youth programs, and more.

In a press release, the Salvation Army listed how various donation amounts can make an impact:

- $25 could help provide a food box to a family.

- $50 could help provide dinners to the kids in youth programs.

- $100 could help serve approximately 40 meals in the community meal program.

- $250 could help send 55 youth to educational camps during the summer.

- $500 could help provide approximately 200 meals in the community meal program.

- $1,000 could help 50 people put gas in their vehicles to get to work and take care of their family.

- $1,500 could help 10 families pay their rent and remain in safe housing.

- $2,000 could help provide 80 supplemental food boxes to area households.

Donations can still be made by calling (319) 364-9131, mailing them to 1000 C Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405, or by going to their website.