With graduation ceremonies postponed, schools are coming up with creative ways to honor seniors

When Solon High School closed its doors, senior Nolan Pattison had a feeling that might be it for his senior year

(Mike O'Brien/KCRG)

“We kind of were talking as a friend group that it might be our last day," Pattison said.

For the last two months, he and fellow seniors have been finishing up their secondary education virtually

“I mean we missed out on prom and spring sports but overall I think we've adapted pretty well," Pattison added.

This weekend was supposed to be Solon’s graduation ceremony, but that won’t happen as originally planned. High school graduation ceremonies are not a possibility this school year since people are still not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people. School districts across Iowa have to get creative to come up with alternative ways to honor their seniors.

“We came up with this idea to highlight the kids, let them walk through the building one last time, obviously following the guidelines that are in place," Zach Wigle, principal at Solon High School, said.

Wigle and the district are putting on a senior parade, where students will be applauded by the community, as well as a final walkthrough of the school. In groups of 10, students will see the inside of the building one last time as an enrolled student.

“We’ve done so much in those four hallways and had so many memories created, I think a lot of that will come back," Pattison said.

Schools around eastern Iowa have had similar ideas. Clear Creek-Amana has a poster of each student along the fence next to the football field. On Sunday, a virtual graduation ceremony video will be sent out

At Prairie High School, principal Karla Thies decided on a student parade as well, with families in their cars coming to the high school and then the night finishing with a ceremony presented on the football field's video board.

“There’s no way that we could not see them one last time," Thies said. "Even as the parents come through, they’ve been volunteers, they’ve sat in the stands, they’ve cheered on cross county meets and all of those different things, so it's not just saying goodbye to students it's saying goodbye to a whole class that has moved through here and just been so much part of our community."