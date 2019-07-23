With embattled officer's resignation, Cedar County to book inmates from Durant in jail again

Durant police officer Robert Smith has resigned from his job two weeks after the I9 investigative team uncovered dash-cam video of him pushing down a motorcyclist during a traffic stop in 2017 when he was a state trooper.

Iowa law requires government agencies to disclose the reasons and rationale for an employee's resignation if it is in lieu of termination. Despite what I9 found, city administrators insist Smith's resignation, that followed a closed-door city council meeting on Monday, was "voluntary".

The council agenda does not name Smith, but it does show council members would evaluate an employee's "professional competence."

The dash-cam video I9 uncovered shows Smith taking part in a traffic stop in September 2017 when he was a state trooper. It shows Smith with his gun drawn and pushing then 20-year-old Bryce Yakish over into his motorcycle.

Smith arrested Yakish on a felony charge of eluding but Yakish eventually took a plea deal to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

Smith resigned from the State Patrol before Durant hired him.

The incident captured on video may be part of Smith's Giglio file, a secret file only judges can see that details officer misconduct. Smith is the only peace officer in the county to have one.

I9 reached out to Durant Police Chief Orville Randolph for comment but he did not respond to our request.

Michael Walker, legal counsel for the city, released a statement that said Smith's resignation is effective immediately and the city will pay him for any time spent testifying in pending criminal matters.

Smith was one of three full-time officers in Durant.

Smith's Giglio file, along with allegations that he had lied about other cases, led the Sheriff of Cedar County, Warren Wethington, to ban Durant police officers from booking suspects at the jail.

Wethington tells I9 he will once again let Durant officers book inmates in the jail but he adds he is not allowing Randolph into the Sheriff's administration building. Wethington explained he is banning Randolph because, in his view, he and Smith are still "connected".